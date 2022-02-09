Accidentally Wes Anderson Postcards

An irresistible postcard set for fans of the New York Times bestselling Accidentally Wes Anderson book and anyone who can’t get enough of Wes Anderson’s unique aesthetic.



From the team behind Accidentally Wes Anderson, this 26-postcard set celebrates the atypical, the unexpected, the vibrantly-patterned, and distinctively colored. Based off of the crowdsourced viral phenomenon, and created in homage to the director's distinctive and beloved style, these postcards offer the best of unique, collectible stationery and the means of bringing the world – and your loved ones – just a little bit closer together.



The AWA postcard set transforms twenty-five “best-of” photos from the original book (and one all-new bonus image!) into adorable, padbound postcards, easy to send or display.



For the millions that adore Wes Anderson’s films, these postcards are a must-have keepsake, perfect for avid travelers and aspiring adventurers of all kinds.

