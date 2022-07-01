Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Kinfolk Wilderness
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Kinfolk Wilderness

by John Burns

Regular Price $45

Regular Price $57 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $45

Regular Price $57 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 11, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648291715

Genre

Nonfiction / Photography / Subjects & Themes / Regional (see Also Travel / Pictorials)

Description

Discover the joy of the great outdoors and the pleasures of slow travel with Kinfolk Wilderness. Whatever your pace or purpose, the stories within will provide you with a fresh perspective on what it means to be “outdoorsy,” whether that means trekking from hut to hut in New Zealand, saddling up at a Patagonian ranch or simply taking a moment for mindfulness amid the pristine peaks of Bhutan.

Featuring vibrant photography, practical guidance and thoughtful reflections on land stewardship, Kinfolk Wilderness brings together inspiring itineraries from five continents that promise adventure, inspire awe and spark a deeper connection to the landscape. You’ll find entry points into bucolic European idylls from Denmark to Romania, discover new hiking trails through the ancient hills of Iraqi Kurdistan and learn how to stargaze in the haunting dark-sky deserts of California.
 
Guided by the belief that travel is as much a state of mind as an action or itinerary, Kinfolk celebrates a way of exploring our world that not only fosters thoughtful perspectives on the places we visit but also deepens our relationship with home once the journey is over.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Kinfolk Adventures