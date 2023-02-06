Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Art of Kinfolk
An Iconic Lens on Life and Style
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
An inspiring collection of the best images from the tastemaking Kinfolk magazine
With over 650,000 copies of their books in print and nearly 50 issues of their magazine distributed worldwide, Kinfolk has come to define the taste of a generation: From interiors to fashion, portraiture, food and travel, the consistently boundary-pushing photography produced by the brand has coalesced into one of the most influential and immersive lifestyle aesthetics of the last decade. The Art of Kinfolk brings more than 300 of the most iconic images from the first decade of the magazine into focus. Ranging from the deceptively simple to the surreal to the perennially stylish, this collection of originally commissioned photography captures the arc of an artistic adventure, a creative community at work, and in the process illuminates one of the most enigmatic aesthetics of the era.
