The Art of Kinfolk
The Art of Kinfolk

An Iconic Lens on Life and Style

by John Burns

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648293061

Genre

Nonfiction / Photography / Subjects & Themes / Fashion

Description

An inspiring collection of the best images from the tastemaking Kinfolk magazine

With over 650,000 copies of their books in print and nearly 50 issues of their magazine distributed worldwide, Kinfolk has come to define the taste of a generation: From interiors to fashion, portraiture, food and travel, the consistently boundary-pushing photography produced by the brand has coalesced into one of the most influential and immersive lifestyle aesthetics of the last decade. The Art of Kinfolk brings more than 300 of the most iconic images from the first decade of the magazine into focus. Ranging from the deceptively simple to the surreal to the perennially stylish, this collection of originally commissioned photography captures the arc of an artistic adventure, a creative community at work, and in the process illuminates one of the most enigmatic aesthetics of the era.
 

