The Kinfolk Home
Interiors for Slow Living
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 20, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
New York Times bestseller
When The Kinfolk Table was published in 2013, it transformed the way readers across the globe thought about small gatherings. In this much-anticipated follow-up, Kinfolk founder Nathan Williams showcases how embracing that same ethos—of slowing down, simplifying your life, and cultivating community—allows you to create a more considered, beautiful, and intimate living space.
The Kinfolk Home takes readers inside 35 homes around the world, from the United States, Scandinavia, Japan, and beyond. Some have constructed modern urban homes from blueprints, while others nurture their home’s long history. What all of these spaces have in common is that they’ve been put together carefully, slowly, and with great intention. Featuring inviting photographs and insightful profiles, interviews, and essays, each home tour is guaranteed to inspire.
What's Inside
Praise
“Nathan Williams’ first home-design book is as tightly curated as his wildly popular magazine, Kinfolk. The Kinfolk Home features 35 diverse residences across five continents, each with owners who have created environs that are authentic to their values and living style.”
—C California Style Magazine
“Advice on creating homes that foster community, center on simplicity and allow for slow living.”
—BookPage
“Although slow living may conjure up visions of sparsely furnished interiors, many here illustrate crowded bookshelves, art-filled walls, and rooms populated with children and pets in close to 300 color photographs. VERDICT This handsome volume filled with visuals and advice shows how to create an environment surrounded by meaningful objects and designed to facilitate the enjoyment of life.”
—Library Journal