Nathan Williams

Nathan Williams is the author of The Eye, The Kinfolk Entrepreneur, The Kinfolk Home, and The Kinfolk Table and the editor in chief of Kinfolk, a lifestyle magazine published quarterly by Ouur studio. Founded in 2011, Kinfolk maintains a vibrant contributor base from Copenhagen to Cape Town and hosts hundreds of global events each year that bring the community together.
Kinfolk