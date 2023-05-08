Go to Hachette Book Group home
Accidentally Wes Anderson Puzzle
1000 Piece Puzzle
Contributors
By Wally Koval
What could be more quintessential Accidentally Wes Anderson than a Wes Anderson-inspired gallery wall? Puzzlers, film buffs, and AWA fans alike will delight in assembling the images within this image—a distinctive wall full of ornate frames, each containing a photo from the original bestselling Accidentally Wes Anderson book, as well as several never-been-seen bonus photos.
Puzzlers will enjoy recreating:
- EASTERN COLUMBIA BUILDING in Los Angeles, California, United States
- PALACIO LIÉVANO in Bogota, Colombia.
- HOTEL OPERA in Prague, Czech Republic.
- ARASHIYAMA MONKEY PARK in Kyoto, Japan
- GREEN POINT LIGHTHOUSE in Cape Town, South Africa
- DEMOY HUT in Wiencke Island, Antarctica
- And more!
- 1,000 puzzle pieces.
- Double-sided to-scale keepsake poster.
- Resealable polybag for storage.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Oct 24, 2023
- Publisher
- Voracious
- ISBN-13
- 9780316573689
