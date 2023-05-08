Go to Hachette Book Group home

Accidentally Wes Anderson Puzzle

1000 Piece Puzzle

Coming Soon
By Wally Koval

Piece together the world’s wonders from the comfort of your home with the definitive Accidentally Wes Anderson Puzzle.

What could be more quintessential Accidentally Wes Anderson than a Wes Anderson-inspired gallery wall? Puzzlers, film buffs, and AWA fans alike will delight in assembling the images within this image—a distinctive wall full of ornate frames, each containing a photo from the original bestselling Accidentally Wes Anderson book, as well as several never-been-seen bonus photos.
 
Puzzlers will enjoy recreating:
  • EASTERN COLUMBIA BUILDING in Los Angeles, California, United States
  • PALACIO LIÉVANO in Bogota, Colombia.
  • HOTEL OPERA in Prague, Czech Republic.
  • ARASHIYAMA MONKEY PARK in Kyoto, Japan
  • GREEN POINT LIGHTHOUSE in Cape Town, South Africa
  • DEMOY HUT in Wiencke Island, Antarctica
  • And more!
Box Includes:
  • 1,000 puzzle pieces.
  • Double-sided to-scale keepsake poster.
  • Resealable polybag for storage.

Genre:

On Sale
Oct 24, 2023
Publisher
Voracious
ISBN-13
9780316573689

Wally Koval founded the @AccidentallyWesAnderson community on Instagram in 2017, and it has since grown to more than one million Adventurers. Wally curates and publishes daily content with the help of his wife, Amanda, and their dog, Dexter, in Brooklyn, New York. To discover your next adventure or share your favorite photo, visit AccidentallyWesAnderson.com.

