Book Nerd 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Book Nerd 1,000-Piece Puzzle

by Holly Maguire

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Oct 5, 2021

A puzzle just for book lovers!
You know you’re a book nerd because you never once thought the movie was better. Your favorite mug says “I’d rather be reading.” You have a minimum of five books on your nightstand, and your favorite activity is browsing the shelves of your local bookstore—a joy you can now relish, piece by piece, in this  love letter of a puzzle to your personal passion.
  • 1,000 interlocking pieces
  • Mini-poster (9 3⁄8" × 63⁄4") for reference or framing
  • Completed puzzle size: 26 3⁄8” × 18 7⁄8”

