Book Nerd 1,000-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A puzzle just for book lovers!
You know you’re a book nerd because you never once thought the movie was better. Your favorite mug says “I’d rather be reading.” You have a minimum of five books on your nightstand, and your favorite activity is browsing the shelves of your local bookstore—a joy you can now relish, piece by piece, in this love letter of a puzzle to your personal passion.
- 1,000 interlocking pieces
- Mini-poster (9 3⁄8" × 63⁄4") for reference or framing
- Completed puzzle size: 26 3⁄8” × 18 7⁄8”
