Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

So. Many. Stickers. 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

So. Many. Stickers. 1,000-Piece Puzzle

A Puzzle for Sticker Lovers: Includes 100 Stickers to Make Your Own Sticker Art

by Pipsticks®+Workman®

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 5, 2021

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523515226

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Papercrafts

Description

Sticker love meets jigsaw puzzle!

So. Many. Stickers. 1,000-Piece Puzzle is so much more than a puzzle! The colorful, fresh artwork was created from your favorite sticker designs—and it comes with stickers to match! Inside you’ll find 100 full-color stickers plus directions for how to make your very own symmetrical sticker art.
  • 1,000 interlocking pieces
  • Full-color sticker sheet
  • Mini poster (9 3/8" x 6 3/4") for reference or framing
  • Completed puzzle size: 26 3/8" x 18 7/8"
 
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Workman Puzzles