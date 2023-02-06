Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
So. Many. Stickers. 1,000-Piece Puzzle
A Puzzle for Sticker Lovers: Includes 100 Stickers to Make Your Own Sticker Art
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Sticker love meets jigsaw puzzle!
So. Many. Stickers. 1,000-Piece Puzzle is so much more than a puzzle! The colorful, fresh artwork was created from your favorite sticker designs—and it comes with stickers to match! Inside you’ll find 100 full-color stickers plus directions for how to make your very own symmetrical sticker art.
- 1,000 interlocking pieces
- Full-color sticker sheet
- Mini poster (9 3/8" x 6 3/4") for reference or framing
- Completed puzzle size: 26 3/8" x 18 7/8"
