Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

1,000 Places to See Before You Die 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

1,000 Places to See Before You Die 1,000-Piece Puzzle

For Adults Travel Gift Jigsaw 26 3/8" x 18 7/8"

by Patricia Schultz

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 5, 2021

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523515141

Genre

Travel / Travel / General

Description

Travel the world without leaving your coffee table.
Take a journey, piece by piece and image by image, to the amazing places that the world has to offer.  Curated by Patricia Schultz, who rewrote the book on travel with her 1,000 Places to See Before You Die® and other titles, these bright and colorful glimpses from across the planet are like a collage of postcards from a life-changing trip. Savor putting each one together, and dream of new adventures to come.
  • 1,000 interlocking pieces
  • Mini-poster (93⁄8" × 63⁄4") for reference or framing
  • Completed puzzle size: 26 3⁄8” × 18 7⁄8”
        

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Workman Puzzles