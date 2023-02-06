1,000 Places to See Before You Die 1,000-Piece Puzzle

1,000 interlocking pieces

Mini-poster (93⁄8" × 63⁄4") for reference or framing

Completed puzzle size: 26 3⁄8” × 18 7⁄8”

Take a journey, piece by piece and image by image, to the amazing places that the world has to offer. Curated by Patricia Schultz, who rewrote the book on travel with herand other titles, these bright and colorful glimpses from across the planet are like a collage of postcards from a life-changing trip. Savor putting each one together, and dream of new adventures to come.