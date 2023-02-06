Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Where the Crawdads Sing 1000-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Where the Crawdads Sing 1000-Piece Puzzle

by Delia Owens

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 5, 2021

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523515158

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Nature & The Environment

Description

Escape to Kya's world with a 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle.

You loved the novel. Now immerse yourself even further into the breathtakingly beautiful world of  Where the Crawdads Sing. The waterways, the wetlands, the birds and animals, and the light, that amazing light—piece by piece, and image by image, recreate this magical corner of North Carolina’s Outer Banks that the Marsh Girl calls home.
  • 1,000 interlocking pieces   
  • Mini-poster  (9 3/8" × 6 3/4 ") for reference or framing   
  • Completed puzzle size: 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Workman Puzzles