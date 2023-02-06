Everything Is Made Out of Magic 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

An enchanted wood at nighttime, just for the jigsaw puzzle lover.



This puzzle by Dutch artist Valesca van Waveren draws us into a mesmerizing world of wisteria and fireflies, foxes and a peacock, a glittery silvery stream, and a mysterious key. Inspired by the words of writer Frances Hodgson Burnett, Van Waveren’s rich scene balances the mystical hues of a starry canopy with bright florals, inviting puzzlers to unlock it’s secrets with each interlocking piece.

– 1000 interlocking pieces

–Mini-poster (6 ¾” x 9 3/8”)

–Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8” x 26 3/8”



