Everything Is Made Out of Magic 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow)
Everything Is Made Out of Magic 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow)

for Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Game Gift Jigsaw 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”

by Irene Smit

by Astrid van der Hulst

by Editors of Flow magazine

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 5, 2021

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523514335

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

 An enchanted wood at nighttime, just for the jigsaw puzzle lover.

This puzzle by Dutch artist Valesca van Waveren draws us into a mesmerizing world of wisteria and fireflies, foxes and a peacock, a glittery silvery stream, and a mysterious key. Inspired by the words of writer Frances Hodgson Burnett, Van Waveren’s rich scene balances the mystical hues of a starry canopy with bright florals, inviting puzzlers to unlock it’s secrets with each interlocking piece.
– 1000 interlocking pieces
–Mini-poster (6 ¾” x 9 3/8”)
–Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8” x 26 3/8”

 

