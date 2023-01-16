Irene Smit and Astrid van der Hulst are the creative directors of Flow magazine, a popular international publication packed with paper goodies and beautiful illustrations celebrating creativity, imperfection, and life's little pleasures. Astrid and Irene began their magazine careers as editors at Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire. In 2008, inspired by their passion for paper and quest for mindfulness, Irene and Astrid dreamed up the idea for their own magazine in a small attic and haven't looked back since. They are also the authors of the bestselling A Book That Takes Its Time, The Tiny Book of Tiny Pleasures, Everything Grows with Love, and 50 Ways to Draw Your Beautiful, Ordinary Life. They each live with their family in Haarlem, Netherlands.