Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Irene Smit
Irene Smit and Astrid van der Hulst are the creative directors of Flow magazine, a popular international publication packed with paper goodies and beautiful illustrations celebrating creativity, imperfection, and life's little pleasures. Astrid and Irene began their magazine careers as editors at Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire. In 2008, inspired by their passion for paper and quest for mindfulness, Irene and Astrid dreamed up the idea for their own magazine in a small attic and haven't looked back since. They are also the authors of the bestselling A Book That Takes Its Time, The Tiny Book of Tiny Pleasures, Everything Grows with Love, and 50 Ways to Draw Your Beautiful, Ordinary Life. They each live with their family in Haarlem, Netherlands.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Creativity Takes Courage
It’s not always easy to be creative—to give our minds space to roam while ignoring our inner critic, to stare down a blank page and…