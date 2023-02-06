All Good Things Are Wild and Free 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow) Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Gift

1,000 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 26 3/8’’ x 18 7/8’’

This puzzle, featuring an exclusive illustration by Dutch artist Valesca van Waveren, is inspired by the words “All good things are wild and free,” written by Henry David Thoreau in. As you complete the puzzle, piece by piece, you may be reminded of the simple joys of being in nature: a traveling snail, a fruiting tree, the hum of a grasshopper, sparkling constellations, the strong trunk of an oak…The fullstationery line includes: 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle, sticker book, stationery set, daily tracker, wrapping paper and gift tags, sticky notes, sketchbook, and notebook set.