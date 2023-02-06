Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

All Good Things Are Wild and Free 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow) Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Gift
by Irene Smit

by Astrid van der Hulst

by Editors of Flow magazine

Illustrated by Valesca van Waveren

Apr 10, 2020

workman-publishing-company

9781523509379

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

A new 1,000 piece puzzle from Flow, the international brand that celebrates mindfulness, creativity, and the simple pleasures in life. 

This puzzle, featuring an exclusive illustration by Dutch artist Valesca van Waveren, is inspired by the words “All good things are wild and free,” written by Henry David Thoreau in Walking. As you complete the puzzle, piece by piece, you may be reminded of the simple joys of being in nature: a traveling snail, a fruiting tree, the hum of a grasshopper, sparkling constellations, the strong trunk of an oak…

Featuring:
  • 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 26 3/8’’ x 18 7/8’’
The full All Good Things Are Wild and Free stationery line includes: 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle, sticker book, stationery set, daily tracker, wrapping paper and gift tags, sticky notes, sketchbook, and notebook set.
 

