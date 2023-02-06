Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
All Good Things Are Wild and Free 1,000-Piece Puzzle (Flow) Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Gift
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 10, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A new 1,000 piece puzzle from Flow, the international brand that celebrates mindfulness, creativity, and the simple pleasures in life.
This puzzle, featuring an exclusive illustration by Dutch artist Valesca van Waveren, is inspired by the words “All good things are wild and free,” written by Henry David Thoreau in Walking. As you complete the puzzle, piece by piece, you may be reminded of the simple joys of being in nature: a traveling snail, a fruiting tree, the hum of a grasshopper, sparkling constellations, the strong trunk of an oak…
Featuring:
This puzzle, featuring an exclusive illustration by Dutch artist Valesca van Waveren, is inspired by the words “All good things are wild and free,” written by Henry David Thoreau in Walking. As you complete the puzzle, piece by piece, you may be reminded of the simple joys of being in nature: a traveling snail, a fruiting tree, the hum of a grasshopper, sparkling constellations, the strong trunk of an oak…
Featuring:
- 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 26 3/8’’ x 18 7/8’’
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use