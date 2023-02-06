Let the Sun Shine In 1,000-Piece Puzzle

1,000 interlocking pieces

Mini-poster (6 3/4” x 9 3/8) for reference or framing

Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8” x 26 3/8”

Featuring an exclusive gouache illustration from American artist Anisa Makhoul, this puzzle celebrates the simple and uplifting art of the everyday: an empty Mediterranean olive oil tin filled with a handful of bright flowers in bloom. And with its visual challenges, like the blue patterned tabletop, it will leave you relaxed, satisfied, and in a calm state of mind once you have placed the final piece.