Let the Sun Shine In 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Let the Sun Shine In 1,000-Piece Puzzle

(Flow) for Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Game Gift Jigsaw 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”

by Irene Smit

by Astrid van der Hulst

by Editors of Flow magazine

Illustrated by Anisa Makhoul

Puzzle
Puzzle

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 22, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Sep 22, 2020

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523513178

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Here comes the sun!
 
Featuring an exclusive gouache illustration from American artist Anisa Makhoul, this puzzle celebrates the simple and uplifting art of the everyday: an empty Mediterranean olive oil tin filled with a handful of bright flowers in bloom. And with its visual challenges, like the blue patterned tabletop, it will leave you relaxed, satisfied, and in a calm state of mind once you have placed the final piece.
 
Featuring:
  • 1,000 interlocking pieces
  • Mini-poster (6 3/4” x 9 3/8) for reference or framing
  • Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8” x 26 3/8”
 
 

Flow