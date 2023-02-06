Free to Just Be 1,000-Piece Puzzle

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 30, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Take a deep breath with this beautiful 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle from Flow.

Pause for a moment to take it in. In this fresh and vibrant painting, Dutch-Egyptian artist Roequya Fris evokes the Cairo streets of her childhood, where you can almost hear the women singing while hanging laundry. This puzzle stirs the senses—with its patterned fabrics and pink stucco walls—inviting us, piece by piece, to feel the breeze and sun, to delight in splashes of color, to visit a city teeming with life and memory.

—1,000 interlocking pieces

—Mini-poster (6 ¾” x 9 3/8”) for reference or framing

—Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8” x 26 3/8”