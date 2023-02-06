Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Free to Just Be 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Free to Just Be 1,000-Piece Puzzle

(Flow) for Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Game Gift Jigsaw 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”

by Irene Smit

by Astrid van der Hulst

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 30, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 30, 2021

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523513833

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Take a deep breath with this beautiful 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle from Flow.
Pause for a moment to take it in. In this fresh and vibrant painting, Dutch-Egyptian artist Roequya Fris evokes the Cairo streets of her childhood, where you can almost hear the women singing while hanging laundry. This puzzle stirs the senses—with its patterned fabrics and pink stucco walls—inviting us, piece by piece, to feel the breeze and sun, to delight in splashes of color, to visit a city teeming with life and memory.
—1,000 interlocking pieces
—Mini-poster (6 ¾” x 9 3/8”) for reference or framing
—Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8” x 26 3/8”

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Flow