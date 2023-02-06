Dare to Dream 1,000-Piece Puzzle

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 30, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Dare to dream with this beautiful 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle from Flow.

Open a good book—and follow where it takes you. From American artist Sarah Walsh comes this tribute to the power of the imagination and its ability to transport us. What is real, beyond the woman and her book? Vibrant, lush, oasis-like, and yet startling—a blue striped zebra, a sky that goes on forever—this puzzle invites us to a place that we shape in our minds. That place we discover when we dare to dream.

—1,000 interlocking pieces

—Mini-poster 9 3/8 x 6 ¾ for reference or framing

—Completed puzzle size: 26 3/8 x 18 7/8

