Home Sweet Home 1,000-Piece Puzzle

1,000 interlocking pieces

Mini-poster (9 3/8” x 6 3/4”) for reference or framing

Completed puzzle size: 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”

This puzzle features an illustration from Dutch artist Lotte Dirks, and it is filled with her love for everything that grows and flourishes. As you piece it together, you may find your imagination drifting down a winding country lane, to a white picket fence with an open gate, to a yard where the flowers bloom and chickens range freely, to a special place where you can kick off your shoes and just be yourself.