Home Sweet Home 1,000-Piece Puzzle
(Flow) for Adults Families Picture Quote Mindfulness Game Gift Jigsaw 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”
Description
Home is where the heart is.
This puzzle features an illustration from Dutch artist Lotte Dirks, and it is filled with her love for everything that grows and flourishes. As you piece it together, you may find your imagination drifting down a winding country lane, to a white picket fence with an open gate, to a yard where the flowers bloom and chickens range freely, to a special place where you can kick off your shoes and just be yourself.
Featuring:
- 1,000 interlocking pieces
- Mini-poster (9 3/8” x 6 3/4”) for reference or framing
- Completed puzzle size: 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”
