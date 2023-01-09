Free shipping on orders $35+
Patricia Schultz
A veteran travel journalist, Patricia Schultz has written for Frommers, Berlitz, and Access Guides. She is a contributing editor to Travel Weekly, and has written for The Wall Street Journal, and Conde Nast Traveler, as well as many other publications. Her home base is New York City, but it’s rare to find her there.
By the Author
1,000 Places to See in the United States and Canada Before You Die
Covering the U.S.A. and Canada like never before, and for the first time with full-color photographs, here are 1,000 compelling, essential, offbeat, utterly unforgettable places.…