Patricia Schultz

A veteran travel journalist, Patricia Schultz has written for Frommers, Berlitz, and Access Guides. She is a contributing editor to Travel Weekly, and has written for The Wall Street Journal, and Conde Nast Traveler, as well as many other publications. Her home base is New York City, but it’s rare to find her there. 
 
