Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Why We Travel
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Why We Travel

100 Reasons to See the World

by Patricia Schultz

Regular Price $24.95

Regular Price $32.95 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $24.95

Regular Price $32.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 13, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 13, 2022

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523510979

Genre

Travel / Travel / Pictorials (see Also Photography / Subjects & Themes / Regional)

Description

From the author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die, a rallying cry to get off the couch and out into the world.
 

WHY WE TRAVEL is filled with personal stories and anecdotes, quotes that inspire, and reasons to motivate–plus images so lush you can’t wait to be there. For years Patricia Schultz has been telling us where to travel, and we love listening. Now, in telling us why to travel, she reveals what makes her such a compelling guide and what makes travel such a richly rewarding experience. There’s the time she was on safari in Zambia yet found her most lasting memory in a classroom of five-year-olds. The comedy of mishaps that she and friends endured on a canal trip through southern France—and how it brought them together in an unexpected way. She quotes favorite authors and luminaries on the importance of travel and, in a series of memorable aphorisms, gets to the essence of why to travel. And gives us a few travel hacks, too. Travel is, as the writer Pico Iyer says, the thing that causes us to “stay up late, follow impulse, and find ourselves as wide open as when we are in love.” Why We Travel is all about rekindling that feeling. Just book a ticket, pack a bag, and dive headlong into an adventure.


 

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Patricia Schultz has happily once again woven her wisdoms and recommended wanderings into an uplifting gem of a new book."
 —Forbes
Read More Read Less