Our Natural World Heritage
50 of the Most Beautiful and Biodiverse Places
Take an armchair tour of 50 of the most amazing places on earth!
UNESCO's World Heritage Sites are irreplaceable locations rich with cultural and architectural importance. Lesser known—but no less important—are their 200 Natural Heritage Sites, important hubs of biodiversity and outstanding geologic beauty. Our Natural World Heritage is the first book to celebrate these natural wonders, bringing readers on an armchair tour of 50 of the most amazing across six continents. With more than 700 full-color photos and rich text highlighting what makes each site truly unique, precious, and worth preserving. Get out your wanderlust bucket lists! After perusing these pages bursting with color and life, you're going to want to pack up immediately for an ecotour to see the tropical forests reflected in the crystal blue waters of Vietnam, the migrating hippos in Botswana, the 500-year-old laurel trees on the Canary Islands, and more.
