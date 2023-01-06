So. Many. Astrology Stickers.

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Featuring our tried-and-true sticker book format, this title is the perfect giftable addition to the astrology shelf, sure to appeal to astrology novices and experts alike. There are four sticker sheets devoted exclusively to each sign, with graphically designed sign names, empowering phrases (big Scorpio energy), traits (determined, mysterious, passionate), and sign symbols and imagery. Use these stickers to proudly show off your sign (plus your moon and rising signs, of course), decorate notes and birthday cards to friends with their sign stickers, or simply add a little astrology-inspired flair to your planner, journal, or phone case!