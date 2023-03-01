The Pulp Girls' House of Zodiac Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

It’s astrology for a new generation.

From The Pulp Girls, the sister team behind the hugely popular Instagram account and thriving business selling apparel, jewelry, home goods, and more, this calendar promotes inner awareness and self-reflection through thoughtfully written horoscopes. Each month, the featured sign comes vibrantly to life via a charming, relatable portrait accompanied by a hand-lettered affirmation, from Focusing on myself is never a waste of time to I am moving into myself more beautifully each day. Detailed captions include the sign’s traits and associated attributes, and a symbol section every month includes each sign; plus smaller illustrations and important dates are sprinkled throughout the grids. It’s the gift of the zodiac—for Pulp Girls fans and anyone seeking empowerment and inspiration. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

