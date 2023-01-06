Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Pipsticks®+Workman®
Pipsticks®+Workman® is the collaboration of Pipsticks, a subscription sticker club, and Workman Publishing. Made up of a bicoastal team of innovative creatives, the brand is dedicated to spreading the sticker love through books, stationery, and more!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
So. Many. Astrology Stickers.
Featuring our tried-and-true sticker book format, this title is the perfect giftable addition to the astrology shelf, sure to appeal to astrology novices and experts…