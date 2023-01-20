Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Holly Maguire
Holly Maguire is a freelance illustrator based in Bristol, UK. Holly’s work tends to have intricate detail, lots of color, and playful imagery made using gouache, pen and ink. Holly has worked on a variety of projects such as clothing, editorial, board games and stationery. Her clients include Boden, HP, Birchbox, Vivetta, Little Brown Books, Radio Times, and DMC Embroidery.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Book Nerd (gift book for readers)
Book nerds rule! And what better gift than a book that celebrates bookishness? You know you’re a Book Nerd when…—You have a minimum of 5 books…