Holly Maguire is a freelance illustrator based in Bristol, UK. Holly’s work tends to have intricate detail, lots of color, and playful imagery made using gouache, pen and ink. Holly has worked on a variety of projects such as clothing, editorial, board games and stationery. Her clients include Boden, HP, Birchbox, Vivetta, Little Brown Books, Radio Times, and DMC Embroidery.
