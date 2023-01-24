Free shipping on orders $35+
Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Cats: 12 Wrapping Papers and Gift Tags
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Catnip for cat lovers, these twelve gorgeous sheets of wrapping paper and gift tags designed by artist Cynthia Hart will make the wrapping as desirable as the gift inside. Created with an eye to elevating the mousers, tabbies, and toms that captivated the Victorian world, each sheet evokes the heartfelt nostalgia and joy of the Dickensian era. Tear out the decorated sheets along the perforations, unfold them, cut to size, and wrap your gift in beautiful style.
- 12 illustrated sheets (1-sided)
- Sheets fold out to 18 7/8" × 25 3/4"
- 1 sheet of 12 perforated gift tags
