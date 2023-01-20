Free shipping on orders $35+
Cynthia Hart
Cynthia Hart is a renowned designer and artist. She is the best-selling author of Cynthia Hart’s Victoriana Calendar and Cynthia Hart's Scrapbook Workshop, and is co-author of The Oral History Workshop, The Love of Lace, A Victorian Scrapbook, Parlor Cats, and other books. Her designs featuring collages of antique Victorian ephemera, textiles, and fresh flowers have been licensed to fragrance, gift, stationery, and home furnishing companies. Her website is cynthiahartdesigner.com.
