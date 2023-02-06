Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Cats: Sewing with Kittens 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Description
Part of Cynthia Hart's new Victoriana Cats stationery line, Sewing with Kittens 1,000-Piece Puzzle features charming and crafty kittens from the Victorian era, combining two big trends—cats and vintage—into one sophisticated gift.
Someone got into the sewing basket! Actually, the whole gang did! But who can blame them? A spool of thread is an almost irresistible toy—a bright, colorful, perfect plaything for a curious kitten. Created by artist Cynthia Hart, who layers antique paper ephemera, fresh flowers, ribbons, and vintage objects into lush collages filled with life, color, and energy, Sewing with Kittens 1,000-Piece Puzzle celebrates the joy of a little harmless mischief.
- 1,000 interlocking pieces
- Mini-poster (8 3⁄8" × 6 5⁄8") for reference or framing
- Completed puzzle size: 23 4⁄5" × 19"
