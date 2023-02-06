Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Cats: Sewing with Kittens 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Cats: Sewing with Kittens 1,000-Piece Puzzle

by Cynthia Hart

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 17, 2023

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523523733

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Part of Cynthia Hart's new Victoriana Cats stationery line, Sewing with Kittens 1,000-Piece Puzzle features charming and crafty kittens from the Victorian era, combining two big trends—cats and vintage—into one sophisticated gift.

Someone got into the sewing basket! Actually, the whole gang did! But who can blame them? A spool of thread is an almost irresistible toy—a bright, colorful, perfect plaything for a curious kitten. Created by artist Cynthia Hart, who layers antique paper ephemera, fresh flowers, ribbons, and vintage objects into lush collages filled with life, color, and energy, Sewing with Kittens 1,000-Piece Puzzle celebrates the joy of a little harmless mischief.
  • 1,000 interlocking pieces
  • Mini-poster (8 3⁄8" × 6 5⁄8") for reference or framing
  • Completed puzzle size: 23 4⁄5" × 19"

What's Inside

Read More Read Less