Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Cats: The Sticker Book
Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Cats: The Sticker Book

300 Enchanting Stickers

by Cynthia Hart

Hardcover
On Sale

Oct 17, 2023

Page Count

80 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523523757

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Sticker Books

Description

When Queen Victoria professed her love for cats, the people followed. Mousers, tabbies, and toms were invited into homes and cherished with a passion. And not only real cats, but their images too were everywhere. Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Cats: The Sticker Book is a collection of 300 beautiful stickers featuring kittens and cats, in all manner of poses—catlike and humanlike—expressing tenderness, curiosity, a touch of mystery, and here and there a moment of mischief. 

What's Inside

