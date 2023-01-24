This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

When Queen Victoria professed her love for cats, the people followed. Mousers, tabbies, and toms were invited into homes and cherished with a passion. And not only real cats, but their images too were everywhere. Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Cats: The Sticker Book is a collection of 300 beautiful stickers featuring kittens and cats, in all manner of poses—catlike and humanlike—expressing tenderness, curiosity, a touch of mystery, and here and there a moment of mischief.