The New York Times Mini Crossword Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Fast and curious.

These small, expertly crafted crosswords based on the full-size daily New York Times puzzles are a treat that take only a few minutes to complete. Here is a year’s worth of the Mini Crossword with an array of entertaining themes—each one offering a little workout for the brain. Solutions are printed on the reverse of each page (just in case). Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



