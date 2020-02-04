Accidentally Wes Anderson





Based on the viral online phenomenon, Accidentally Wes Andersoncelebrates the symmetrical, the atypical, the unexpected, the vibrantly patterned, and distinctively colored. Along with two hundred arresting photographs, this book tells the stories behind these quirky landmarks and undiscovered gems, bringing readers behind the facade.





Authorized by Wes Anderson himself, and appealing to the millions who love his films, this book is also perfect for fans of Cabin Porn and Atlas Obscura–avid travelers and aspiring adventurers of all kinds.

Wes Anderson’s beloved films announce themselves through a singular aesthetic–one that seems too vivid, unique, and meticulously constructed to be real. Not so–captures the world’s most idiosyncratic and beautiful sites in all their faded grandeur and pop-pastel glory.