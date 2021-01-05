Bring the mystery and magic of sushi cats — adorable felines dressed up as sushi — into your life with this deluxe 500-piece puzzle.
If you are new to the wonderful world of sushi cats (or, Neko-Sushi), we're happy to formally introduce you to these magical creatures.
If you are new to the wonderful world of sushi cats (or, Neko-Sushi), we're happy to formally introduce you to these magical creatures.
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: This puzzle is officially licensed with the creators of sushi cats.
- 500-PIECE PUZZLE: Printed on high-quality stock, this full-color puzzle includes 500 printed pieces. Finished puzzle measures approximately 16 X 20".
- FELINE FUN: Sushi cats are an extremely unusual life-form consisting of a cat on top of a portion of sushi rice. But make no mistake, these sushi cats are not for eating. As the story goes, the history of sushi cats is nothing more than the history of mankind itself and they have been known to influence humans since the beginning of time.
- INCLUDES BONUS BOOK: Flip through an informative, 32-page illustrated book (5 X 6") on the history of sushi cats, describing where sushi cats come from (Sushi Cat Island, of course) and how they've traveled around the world on their flying plates spreading joy.
- DELUXE CASE: This puzzle comes housed in a fully-illustrated box (wafer-sealed) for secure storage.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use