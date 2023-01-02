Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Cats on Catnip 2-in-1 Double-Sided 1,000-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Enjoy a double dose of catnip fun from popular Instagram cat photographer and bestselling author of Cats on Catnip, Andrew Marttila (@iamthecatphotographer), with this irresistible double-sided, 1,000-piece puzzle featuring two full-color photos of cats on catnip.
- 1,000-Piece Puzzle: This unique 1,000-piece puzzle features two adorable images of cats enjoying catnip
- Double-Sided: With different images of cats on catnip on both sides, you get two puzzles in one!
- Specifications: Full-color and printed on high-quality, durable stock, the completed puzzle measures approximately 20 X 16”
- Perfect Gift: This cute and humorous puzzle will be the perfect gift for cat lovers and puzzle enthusiasts alike
