Cats on Catnip 2-in-1 Double-Sided 1,000-Piece Puzzle
by Andrew Marttila

Puzzle
On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762483907

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Enjoy a double dose of catnip fun from popular Instagram cat photographer and bestselling author of Cats on Catnip, Andrew Marttila (@iamthecatphotographer), with this irresistible double-sided, 1,000-piece puzzle featuring two full-color photos of cats on catnip.
  • 1,000-Piece Puzzle: This unique 1,000-piece puzzle features two adorable images of cats enjoying catnip
  • Double-Sided: With different images of cats on catnip on both sides, you get two puzzles in one! 
  • Specifications: Full-color and printed on high-quality, durable stock, the completed puzzle measures approximately 20 X 16”
  • Perfect Gift: This cute and humorous puzzle will be the perfect gift for cat lovers and puzzle enthusiasts alike

What's Inside

