Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Illustrated Crystallary Puzzle: Garden Quartz (750 pieces)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Illustrated Crystallary Puzzle: Garden Quartz (750 pieces)

by Maia Toll

Illustrated by Kate O’Hara

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 20, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 20, 2020

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635864052

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Unearth the magic of Garden Quartz and explore your inner landscape. As described in Maia Toll’s book The Illustrated Crystallary, Garden Quartz’s crystalline structure holds evidence of time passed and experiences lived. Through the intricate lines of artist Kate O’Hara’s illustration, this puzzle invites you to see the layers that have shaped you. As you place each piece, watch Garden Quartz emerge and discover the worlds alive within.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Wild Wisdom