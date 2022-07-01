Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Maia Toll's Wild Wisdom Companion
Maia Toll's Wild Wisdom Companion

A Guided Journey into the Mystical Rhythms of the Natural World, Season by Season

by Maia Toll

On Sale

Nov 23, 2021

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781635861297

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Occultism

Description

Maia Toll’s Wild Wisdom series—The Illustrated Herbiary, The Illustrated Bestiary, and The Illustrated Crystallary—introduced readers to the mystical energy of the animal, vegetable, and mineral kingdoms. In this capstone to the Wild Wisdom series, Maia Toll's Wild Wisdom Companion guides readers in developing a personalized earth-based spiritual practice using rituals, writing prompts, recipes, symbols, and reflections tied to each season.
 
Organized into 12 chapters—Winter Solstice, Spring Equinox, Summer Solstice, Autumnal Equinox, plus early and late stages of each of the four seasons — the book features seasonal practices; exercises for the body and for writing and reflection; plant, animal, and mineral medicine; and symbolic explorations of the gifts and challenges that arise with seasonal change. Original illustrations by Kate O’Hara illuminate the symbolic richness of the text, and 28 pop-out oracle cards plus four bound-in pocket pages enhance the invitation for readers to use this interactive guide as an ongoing tool for cultivating the sacred in their own lives.

Praise

"Maia Toll yet again combines wonder and magic in an enchanted guide to the magic of the seasons and teaches us how to connect and live in alignment with the natural world all around us."  — Ambrosia Hawthorn, author of The Spell Book for New Witches

Maia Toll’s Wild Wisdom Companion teaches us the magic of living by the seasons instead of merely alongside them, slowly helping us to reveal the deepest truth hidden in our souls." — Amanda Lovelace, author of Shine Your Icy Crown and Believe In Your Own Magic Oracle Deck

