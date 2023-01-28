"Maia Toll yet again combines wonder and magic in an enchanted guide to the magic of the seasons and teaches us how to connect and live in alignment with the natural world all around us." — Ambrosia Hawthorn, author of

“Maia Toll’s Wild Wisdom Companion teaches us the magic of living by the seasons instead of merely alongside them, slowly helping us to reveal the deepest truth hidden in our souls." — Amanda Lovelace, author of Shine Your Icy Crown and Believe In Your Own Magic Oracle Deck