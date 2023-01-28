Free shipping on orders $35+
Maia Toll's Wild Wisdom Companion
A Guided Journey into the Mystical Rhythms of the Natural World, Season by Season
Description
Organized into 12 chapters—Winter Solstice, Spring Equinox, Summer Solstice, Autumnal Equinox, plus early and late stages of each of the four seasons — the book features seasonal practices; exercises for the body and for writing and reflection; plant, animal, and mineral medicine; and symbolic explorations of the gifts and challenges that arise with seasonal change. Original illustrations by Kate O’Hara illuminate the symbolic richness of the text, and 28 pop-out oracle cards plus four bound-in pocket pages enhance the invitation for readers to use this interactive guide as an ongoing tool for cultivating the sacred in their own lives.
What's Inside
Praise
“Maia Toll’s Wild Wisdom Companion teaches us the magic of living by the seasons instead of merely alongside them, slowly helping us to reveal the deepest truth hidden in our souls." — Amanda Lovelace, author of Shine Your Icy Crown and Believe In Your Own Magic Oracle Deck