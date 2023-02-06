Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Illustrated Bestiary Puzzle: Monarch Butterfly (750 pieces)

by Maia Toll

Illustrated by Kate O’Hara

Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 20, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Oct 20, 2020

storey-publishing-llc

9781635864045

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Connect with the animal kingdom and celebrate change with Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus). Through the intricate linework and lush colors of illustrator Kate O’Hara’s art, this puzzle highlights the beauty and resilience of Monarch’s Butterfly’s metamorphosis. As described in Maia Toll’s best-selling book The Illustrated Bestiary, Monarch Butterfly goes into her chrysalis with only the barest idea of who she will become. There, she transforms, creating wings to gift herself with flight. Channel Monarch Butterfly’s powers of renewal as you place each piece and watch her emerge.

