The Illustrated Bestiary Puzzle: Monarch Butterfly (750 pieces)

Description

Connect with the animal kingdom and celebrate change with Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus). Through the intricate linework and lush colors of illustrator Kate O’Hara’s art, this puzzle highlights the beauty and resilience of Monarch’s Butterfly’s metamorphosis. As described in Maia Toll’s best-selling book The Illustrated Bestiary, Monarch Butterfly goes into her chrysalis with only the barest idea of who she will become. There, she transforms, creating wings to gift herself with flight. Channel Monarch Butterfly’s powers of renewal as you place each piece and watch her emerge.