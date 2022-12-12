Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Everyday Magic
A Perpetual Journal for Spiritual Seekers
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Record your magical learnings—from tarot and astrology to the healing powers of plants—in this beautiful perpetual journal from bestselling author Maia Toll, with illustrations by Jon Carling.
The world of magic is vast, and full of information, observations, and personal learnings to keep track of. Everyday Magic invites you to create your own enchanted reference—filled with the knowledge that's important to you, and organized by topic area so you can easily add notes when the magic strikes.
The world of magic is vast, and full of information, observations, and personal learnings to keep track of. Everyday Magic invites you to create your own enchanted reference—filled with the knowledge that's important to you, and organized by topic area so you can easily add notes when the magic strikes.
- Deluxe hardcover journal with ribbon marker. This 200-page hardcover journal features luxe uncoated paper, a ribbon marker for keeping track of your place, and a removable bellyband.
- Divided by topic area, for keeping track of all the magic that matters to you. Everyday Magic includes sections for recording observations and magic regarding: Intentions, Astrology, Tarot, Healing Systems, Plant-Based Magic, Rituals, Dreams, Divination Systems, and more. Every page is numbered, and has a corresponding entry in the table of contents, so you can write in whichever section you choose whenever the mood strikes!
- Beautiful line illustrations to enhance your practice. Whimsical line illustrations from artist Jon Carling provide a bewitching backdrop for all of your notations. These stunning black-and-white illustrations weave through the pages, creating unique spaces on each page for writing or drawing.
- Created for you, by Maia Toll. Award-winning author of the Wild Wisdom series and The Night School Maia Toll crafted this journal to offer spiritual seekers at all stages of their practice a useful, beautiful, and fully customizable experience that can grow with them year after year.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use