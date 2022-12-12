Deluxe hardcover journal with ribbon marker . This 200-page hardcover journal features luxe uncoated paper, a ribbon marker for keeping track of your place, and a removable bellyband.

. This 200-page hardcover journal features luxe uncoated paper, a ribbon marker for keeping track of your place, and a removable bellyband. Divided by topic area, for keeping track of all the magic that matters to you. Everyday Magic includes sections for recording observations and magic regarding: Intentions, Astrology, Tarot, Healing Systems, Plant-Based Magic, Rituals, Dreams, Divination Systems, and more. Every page is numbered, and has a corresponding entry in the table of contents, so you can write in whichever section you choose whenever the mood strikes!

includes sections for recording observations and magic regarding: Intentions, Astrology, Tarot, Healing Systems, Plant-Based Magic, Rituals, Dreams, Divination Systems, and more. Every page is numbered, and has a corresponding entry in the table of contents, so you can write in whichever section you choose whenever the mood strikes! Beautiful line illustrations to enhance your practice. Whimsical line illustrations from artist Jon Carling provide a bewitching backdrop for all of your notations. These stunning black-and-white illustrations weave through the pages, creating unique spaces on each page for writing or drawing.

Whimsical line illustrations from artist Jon Carling provide a bewitching backdrop for all of your notations. These stunning black-and-white illustrations weave through the pages, creating unique spaces on each page for writing or drawing. Created for you, by Maia Toll. Award-winning author of the Wild Wisdom series and The Night School Maia Toll crafted this journal to offer spiritual seekers at all stages of their practice a useful, beautiful, and fully customizable experience that can grow with them year after year.

The world of magic is vast, and full of information, observations, and personal learnings to keep track of.invites you to create your own enchanted reference—filled with the knowledge that's important to you, and organized by topic area so you can easily add notes when the magic strikes.