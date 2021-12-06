The Night School: Moonlit Magic Deck

Explore the magic and mystery of the Night with this mini deck, featuring magical concepts, mantras, rituals, and more, from award-winning author Maia Toll's The Night School.
- MYSTICAL WISDOM, CONCEPTS, AND SYMBOLS FROM THE NIGHT SCHOOL: Further your magical practice with bite-sized mantras, rituals, essential magical concepts, and key symbols (Elements, Zodiac, etc.), all brought together in this oracle-style deck inspired by The Night School.
- MAGICAL INSPIRATION ON THE GO: Sized to fit in the palm of your hand (approx. 2 1/2 X 3"), these miniature cards allow you to bring core magical concepts, ritual-starters, and mediations with you wherever you feel most enchanted.
- FROM AUTHOR MAIA TOLL: Trusted mystical author and healer Maia Toll (The Illustrated Herbiary), draws together essential mystical knowledge in essential subjects (divination, astrology, alchemy, philosophy) in this compact deck-and-guidebook set.
- BEAUTIFUL, DELUXE PACKAGE: Featuring 100 full-color cards and a 48-page paperback book (2 1/2 X 3") in a magnetic-closure carrying case, this fully-illustrated set captures the mystery and wonder of the night sky.
- A PERFECT GIFT: An ideal gift or self-purchase for witches, seekers, and magic-curious practitioners.
