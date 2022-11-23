Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Beetlejuice: Framed Photo
With Sound!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse! Pay tribute to the iconic '80s classic film Beetlejuice and the afterlife's leading bio-exorcist with this licensed talking collectible.
BEETLEJUICE and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)
- Specifications: 3½-inch collectible picture frame, featuring Betelgeuse and his gravestone
- Sound Element: With the press of a button on the back of the frame, the collectible plays Betelgeuse’s iconic phrases from the film
- Magnet Included: Includes 1 magnet depicting Betelgeuse
- Perfect Gift: This one-of-a-kind component is unlike anything on the market, perfect for fans everywhere
- Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
