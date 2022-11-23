Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Beetlejuice: Framed Photo
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Beetlejuice: Framed Photo

With Sound!

by Running Press

by Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc.

Regular Price $13.95

Regular Price $18.5 CAD

General merchandise
General merchandise

Regular Price $13.95

Regular Price $18.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 8, 2023

Page Count

1 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762480814

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Horror

Description

Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse! Pay tribute to the iconic '80s classic film Beetlejuice and the afterlife's leading bio-exorcist with this licensed talking collectible.
  • Specifications: 3½-inch collectible picture frame, featuring Betelgeuse and his gravestone
  • Sound Element: With the press of a button on the back of the frame, the collectible plays Betelgeuse’s iconic phrases from the film
  • Magnet Included: Includes 1 magnet depicting Betelgeuse
  • Perfect Gift: This one-of-a-kind component is unlike anything on the market, perfect for fans everywhere
  • Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
Requires two AAA batteries (not included).
BEETLEJUICE and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

RP Minis