Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Mini Magic Bell
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Mini Magic Bell

by Astrea Taylor

Regular Price $13.95

Regular Price $18.5 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $13.95

Regular Price $18.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482573

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft (see Also Religion / Wicca)

Description

Cleanse your space, summon change, and attune your energy with the Mini Magic Bell.

  • Real metal bell: This enchanting set includes a 3-inch pure brass magic bell imprinted with symbols of the four elements (Water, Air, Fire, Earth).
  • Enliven your altar and enhance your rituals: The bell can be displayed on a witch’s altar or rung to cleanse the energy of their space and power their magic.
  • Includes book: Also included is a 40-page, fully illustrated mini book of rituals and spells using the bell, as well as information about the bell's place in magical history.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

RP Minis