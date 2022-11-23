Harry Potter Golden Snitch Kit (Revised and Upgraded)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Play to win with this new and improved edition of the collectible Golden Snitch kit, now with gold-plated snitch and wings, upgraded base, and all-new illustrated book. Perfect for fans of Quidditch and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter!



Specifications: Authentic replica of the Golden Snitch as seen in the Harry Potter films; measures approximately 1-1/2 inches in diameter; complete with detachable gold wings measuring 8-1/2 inches in length

Bonus Stand: Includes wooden display stand for your Golden Stitch, complete with Harry Potter logo

Book Included: A 48-page 2-1/2 x 3 inch book features information about Quidditch and the golden snitch with quotes and full-color images from the movies

Perfect Present: The iconic Golden Snitch is a perfect gift or self-purchase for Harry Potter fans

Officially Licensed: Authentic Harry Potter collectible



Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)