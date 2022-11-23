Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Kit (Revised and Upgraded)
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Kit (Revised and Upgraded)

Revised Edition

by Donald Lemke

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Aug 8, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482429

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Science Fiction & Fantasy

Description

Play to win with this new and improved edition of the collectible Golden Snitch kit, now with gold-plated snitch and wings, upgraded base, and all-new illustrated book. Perfect for fans of Quidditch and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter!
 
Specifications: Authentic replica of the Golden Snitch as seen in the Harry Potter films; measures approximately 1-1/2 inches in diameter; complete with detachable gold wings measuring 8-1/2 inches in length
Bonus Stand: Includes wooden display stand for your Golden Stitch, complete with Harry Potter logo
Book Included: A 48-page 2-1/2 x 3 inch book features information about Quidditch and the golden snitch with quotes and full-color images from the movies
Perfect Present: The iconic Golden Snitch is a perfect gift or self-purchase for Harry Potter fans
Officially Licensed: Authentic Harry Potter collectible

RP Minis