Orders over $45 ship FREE

Harry Potter: Hedwig Owl Figurine
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Harry Potter: Hedwig Owl Figurine

With Sound!

by Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc.

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.5 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

16 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762479832

Genre

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

Description

Hear Hedwig chirp and coo with this officially licensed miniature figurine of Harry Potter's beloved snowy owl.
  • Specifications: 2-1/2-inch polyresin figure of Hedwig with a button that plays Hedwig's sounds from the Harry Potter films.
  • Bonus sticker book: Mini sticker book includes 8 full-color stickers.
  • Perfect gift: A unique and keepsake item for all fans of Harry Potter.
  • Officially licensed: Authentic collectible.
Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros.
Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

RP Minis