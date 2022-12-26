Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
The Goonies: Die-Cast Metal Skeleton Key
Description
Join Mikey, Chunk, Mouth, Brand, and the rest of the Goonies on their search for One-eyed Willy’s treasure with this officially-licensed mini replica of the iconic skeleton key from the movie.
THE GOONIES and all related characters and elements © & ™
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (s23)
- Specifications: A 2¾" die-cast metal replica of the iconic skeleton key with display stand that comes packaged in a flocked black tray and keepsake magnetic closure box
- Book Included: Mini book features iconic quotes and full-color photos from the film
- Perfect Gift: Fans of The Goonies will enjoy both receiving and giving this fun mini kit as a gift
- Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
