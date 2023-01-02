Free shipping on orders $35+
Game of Thrones: Catspaw Collectible Dagger
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Relive the Long Night with this official collectible set!
- Deluxe Collectible: Finely detailed, 3 1/2" metal replica of the Catspaw dagger wielded by Arya Stark in her fateful confrontation with the Night King, complete with a display stand
- Book Included: Also includes a 48-page book featuring full-color photos that charts Arya Stark’s journey through Westeros and how she came to possess the dagger
- Officially Licensed: An authentic Game of Thrones collectible
Copyright © 2023. GAME OF THRONES and all related characters and elements © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s23)
