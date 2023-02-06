Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Game of Thrones: A to Z Guide & Trivia Deck
Description
Prove you're ready to sit on the Iron Throne by challenging your friends to the ultimate Game of Thrones trivia game.
- Who will rule Westeros?: Gather your gang of friends for a lightning round of trivia with a set of 50 cards (3" X 5") featuring 200 questions (4 per card)
- Book Included: The Game of Thrones A to Z Guide is packed with encyclopedic entries on the show's many characters, locales, alliances, and battles, featuring full-color photography and illustrations throughout. The paperback book is 3 x 5 inches and 88 pages
- Collectible Packaging: The cards and book are housed in a full-color printed magnetic closure box
- Officially Licensed: An authentic Game of Thrones trivia game
