Jim McDermott
Jim McDermott is a magazine editor, screenwriter, pop culture super fan, and a Catholic priest. Originally from the northwest suburbs of Chicago, Jim grew up on a steady diet of Justice League, X-Men, Star Wars, the White Sox, and The Lord of the Rings. After college he entered the Jesuits, a Catholic religious order, where he studied spirituality and made kung fu films with kids on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. After being ordained a priest, he earned a screenwriting degree at UCLA, and has since worked as a TV writer and consultant on Preacher, Evil, and One Day at a Time, and as an editor at America Magazine in New York, where he specializes in writing about how pop culture helps us be braver, better human beings.Read More
