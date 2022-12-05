Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Supernatural Mini Spirit Board
Supernatural Mini Spirit Board

Talk to the Dead

by Noetta Harjo

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Aug 8, 2023

32 Pages

RP Minis

9780762482757

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

Communicate with spirits just like the Winchester brothers with this official Supernatural miniature spirit board!
  • Specifications: Replica 8 1/4" x 8 1/4" folding spirit board with usable planchette
  • Illustrated mini book included: Learn about using your spirit board and the many roles the board has played on Supernatural with this 32-page, 2 1/2" x 3" guide complete with full color images
  • Perfect gift for Supernatural fans: Use the spirit board alone or with your fellow hunters and celebrate your love of the Winchesters
  • Officially licensed: Authentic Supernatural collectible

 

Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. SUPERNATURAL and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

RP Minis