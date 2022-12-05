Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Supernatural Mini Spirit Board
Talk to the Dead
Description
Communicate with spirits just like the Winchester brothers with this official Supernatural miniature spirit board!
- Specifications: Replica 8 1/4" x 8 1/4" folding spirit board with usable planchette
- Illustrated mini book included: Learn about using your spirit board and the many roles the board has played on Supernatural with this 32-page, 2 1/2" x 3" guide complete with full color images
- Perfect gift for Supernatural fans: Use the spirit board alone or with your fellow hunters and celebrate your love of the Winchesters
- Officially licensed: Authentic Supernatural collectible
