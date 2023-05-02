Orders over $45 ship FREE
American Ninja Warrior: Warped Wall
With Sound!
So, you think you're an American ninja warrior? Practice your race day skills using your fingers to run up the iconic warped wall from American Ninja Warrior—and don’t forget to hit the buzzer!
- Specifications: 3½-inch warped wall with buzzer plus sound, inspired by the iconic course obstacle from the show
- Mini Book Included: 48-page mini book includes a brief history about the show, American Ninja vocabulary, and course obstacles
- Perfect Gift for Fans: This unique component is a perfect gift for fans of the show and fitness enthusiasts
- Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
