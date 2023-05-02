Orders over $45 ship FREE

American Ninja Warrior: Warped Wall
With Sound!

by Chip Carter

Trade Paperback

On Sale

May 2, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482702

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Reality, Game Shows & Talk Shows

Description

So, you think you're an American ninja warrior? Practice your race day skills using your fingers to run up the iconic warped wall from American Ninja Warrior—and don’t forget to hit the buzzer!
  • Specifications: 3½-inch warped wall with buzzer plus sound, inspired by the iconic course obstacle from the show
  • Mini Book Included: 48-page mini book includes a brief history about the show, American Ninja vocabulary, and course obstacles
  • Perfect Gift for Fans: This unique component is a perfect gift for fans of the show and fitness enthusiasts
  • Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR TM TBS TV Japan and © USA Network Media Productions, LLC

RP Minis