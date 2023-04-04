Use promo code FALL22 for 10% off at checkout!
Zen Garden Beach Day
A Little Time to Relax
Bring the calm of a day at the beach to your desktop anytime of year with Zen Garden Beach Day—the perfect meditative desk accessory for fun and effective stress relief.
- Includes everything you need to assemble your own Beach Zen Garden: 3 x 3-inch mini zen gardening tray, bag of sand, wooden rake, and miniature accessories (umbrella, starfish, towel, flip flops, tropical beverage)
- Illustrated mini book: Includes a 32-page mini book on the benefits of meditation
- Great Gift: A fun, stress-relieving desktop accessory for home or the office
