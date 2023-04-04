Use promo code FALL22 for 10% off at checkout!

Zen Garden Beach Day
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Zen Garden Beach Day

A Little Time to Relax

by Hannah Karena Jones

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $16.5 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $16.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482405

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

Description

Bring the calm of a day at the beach to your desktop anytime of year with Zen Garden Beach Daythe perfect meditative desk accessory for fun and effective stress relief. 
 
  • Includes everything you need to assemble your own Beach Zen Garden:  3 x 3-inch mini zen gardening tray, bag of sand, wooden rake, and miniature accessories (umbrella, starfish, towel, flip flops, tropical beverage)
  • Illustrated mini book: Includes a 32-page mini book on the benefits of meditation
  • Great Gift: A fun, stress-relieving desktop accessory for home or the office

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

RP Minis