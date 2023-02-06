Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Trash Animals Magnet Set
Trash Animals Magnet Set

Live free, eat trash!

by Alexander Schneider

Illustrated by Yeji Yun

Trade Paperback

Regular Price $10.95

Regular Price $13.5 CAD

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762484317

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

Description

Trash Pandas, Trash Cats, Bin Chickens, oh my! Give yourselfor someone you knowthe gift of cuteness when everything around you feels like trash with this adorably quirky magnet set! 
  • Interactive Magnet Set: Includes a double-sided illustrated back drop and 25 magnets of raccoons, possums, pigeons, and other cute trash animals to create your own scenes
  • Illustrated Mini Book Included: Learn more about these trash-loving creatures in the 48-page, 2-1/2" x 3" illustrated mini book
  • A Unique Gift: A perfect humorous gift for those who love trash animals or who sometimes feel like life is a trash can in need of raiding

What's Inside

